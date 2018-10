Image copyright SilverbirdTV

People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, don choose Peter Obi as im running mate for di 2019 Nigeria presidential election.

Diran Odeyemi wey be deputy national publicity secretary for PDP, confam to BBC Yoruba say na di former govnor go follow Atiku run di race to occupy Nigeria presidency next year.

Atiku Abubakar don dey find pesin wey go contest with am as vice presidential candidate, and e be like na south east Nigeria im party PDP dey look to give di spot.

Image example Peter Obi don dey office of di governor of Ananbra three times

E neva reach one week wey PDP nominate Atiku Abubukar as dia presidential nominee for inside hot primaries wey last almost di whole day.

E be like pipo for social media don already dey celebrate.

Peter Obi was a fantastic pick by Atiku. At least, he is as cerebral as VP Osinbajo. — Dr. Dípò (@OgbeniDipo) October 12, 2018

Peter obi is Atiku's VP! The man just keeps validating every reason I had to support him. Atiku is emblematic of what we hope Nigeria should be. He's a true representative of what it means to be your brother's keeper, irrespective of their tribal origins or religious background! — Dolly Kola (@DollyKola) October 12, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @chosensomto Thank you HE Atiku Abubakar for picking Peter Obi as your running mate.

Nobody can call Peter Obi corrupt; he will tell you you’re wasteful and you can’t respond.

Let’s win this once and for all.

Peter Obi has more integrity than everyone in this Admin. Verifiable integrity. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) October 12, 2018