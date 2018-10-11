Image copyright STRINGER

Nigeria Labour congress demand for new 56 thousand naira minimum wage drop on Thursday to chicken change, according to wetin BBC Pidgin understand.

Tori be say labour dey demand 56k minimum wage from di current 18k pay but govnors say na 20k dem fit pay.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige bin tell tori pipo afta Wednesday Federal Executive Council meeting say Federal Goment and di organised Labour neva reach any agreement on di new minimum wage as media dey report.

Oga Ngige bin tell tori pipo say di na pure lie say dem agree to increase di minimum wage to 30,000 naira. But Nigeria Labour congress tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin di Minister talk on top minimum wage mata na fat lie.

Di Minister explain give say while di organised labour bin want N30,000, di organised private sector say N25,000 dem fit pay, while di Federal Government propose N24,000 and di state governors propose N20,000.

However Secretary General of NLC, Peter Ozo Esan say di tripartite committee wey dem set up bin don siddon conclude everi-everi on top di new minimum wage and dat im shock as im dey hear dis kaain wan from di minister mouth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ayuba Wabba dey talk say make di government dey always talk to labour to know as things dey affect people

Oga Esan say wetin dey book for Convention 131 of the International Labour Organisation, di koko na to fix moni wey everi party involve fit pay.

Nigeria Labour Congress do 'we no go gree waka' for MTN offices Di Minister say negotiation and tok tok dey go on but NLC secretary na wonderment say person wey be part of all di plan and talk dey now pull out from dey decision wey dem don make wey suppose make Nigerian workers happy. Nigerian workers bin go warning strike on di 27th of September to show say dem no happy on top how di federal goment no wan implement di minimum wage But afta three days, di labour union come call off di strike as goment promise dem say dem go bring back di committee to start work. " Di committee finish im work and di only tin wey remain na submit wetin dem agree to Mr. President""To see one member of di committee dey deviate from wetin we agree, I dey worry" di Minster explain.

As e be so no agreement dey for table between goment and labour sake of Labour dey demand 56k minimum wage from di current 18k pay but govnors na 20k dem fit pay