Accra Mall ceiling collapse na call for improve maintenance culture - Akufo-Addo

Image example Accra mall suppose be one of di most modern shopping malls inside West Africa and the first large-scale shopping centre for Ghana.

Ghana Presido Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday say di accident for Accra Mal dey disturbed am.

Tori be say, three pipo wunjure wen part of di ceiling of di mall fall down Thursday morning as pipo dey shop inside di mall.

Now, presido Akufo-Addo dey beg Ghana pipo to improve maintenance culture.

Di president for tweet as im dey react to wetin happun also pray for di pipo wey wound to get well quick.

Skip Twitter post by @NAkufoAddo I am disturbed to hear of the incident at the Accra Mall. Let us all work together to improve our maintenance culture. Speedy recovery to the injured. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 11, 2018

Accra Mall na shopping center inside Accra, wey ddey for Spintex road just opposite Tema Motorway.

Na July 4, 2008 dem commission di mall wey suppose be one of di most modern shopping malls inside West Africa and the first large-scale shopping centre for Ghana.