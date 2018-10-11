Shatta Wale vs Sarkodie, Wizkid, Stonebwoy which be di biggest beef

Image copyright Instagram/shattawale Image example Shatta Wale

Social media catch fire minutes Thursday morning afta Ghana rapper Sarkodie drop video wey dis fellow Ghana singer Shatta Wale.

Di song wey Sarkodie title as 'My Advice' see di rapper yab Shatta Wale about many tins wey include attitude and how e dey brag about "money wey no fit buy tear rubber vogue".

Shatta Wale bin throw yab give Sarkodie and oda Ghana artist for im media tour ahead of im album release.

E no waste time afta di 3.7 minutes video comot wey pipo begin chook mouth about di mata for Twitter, but dis no go be di first time Shatta Wale go trend because of beef.

Oda times Shatta Wale don get beef

Shatta Wale vs Wizkid

For November 2017, Shatta Wale bin put one leg inside trouser wit fans of Afrobeat singer Wizkid wen im tok say e no see wetin di Nigerian dey do as "extraordinary."

Shatta Wale bin tok say: "We dey live life wey e be say upcoming youth dey look and dem dey shock say I don achieve so much because dem no get mind to raise demselves.''

''I no see Wizkid say im too much for me but many of my Ghana colleague dem see am like dat.''

Na so Wizkid fans go after am, start serious gbege with am.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Dis two ghana dancehall kings yabis tie rapper sotay tori be say Stonebwoy decide to comot from Zylofon Music afta dem sign Shatta Wale for September 2018.

Dem two bin don dey bad mouth each other for sometime and Shatta Wale bin tell local radio station Peace Fm say "if Stonebwoy comot Zylofon, e go dey broke and hungry".

For March dis year, Stonebwoy bin claim say for lyrics, im beta pass Shatta Wale and dat no go down well wit di "dancehall landlord" singer as im say Stonebwoy na "villager wit pride."

Tic Tac and Shatta Wale

Weda new artist or old, Shatta Wale don pick beef wit all and im issue wit Tic Tac be say di legendary Dancehall singer don broke.

Shatta accuse Tic Tac say e no be smart artiste as im no make plenti money wen e bin dey e prime.

For im comeback, Tic Tac tok say e no dey ready to trade words wit Shatta Wale as e dey "bigger dan" am.

Image example Shatta Wale na award winning Ghana dancehall musician.

Which be di biggest beef?

On top social media afta Sakordie video drop, Ghanaians, Nigerians and oda music lovers begin tok about if Shatta go reply di rapper dis on am.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy beef for now na di baddest, may be di biggest.

Some pipo for twitter say dem no tink say Shatta Wale go come back from dis one whiles odas praise Sarkodie ability as di rapper "finish work."