Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday confam say 1.9 million Nigerians don become internally displaced pipo inside dia own kontri afta flood hama twelve states.

Oga Buhari declare national disaster for Kogi, Delta, Niger and Anambra states wey some of dia areas don turn swimming pool because of flood.

NEMA also shine dia torchlight for eight oda states dem suspect flood fit affect wey include; Taraba Adamawa, Kebbi, Edo, Rivers, Benue, Bayelsa and Kwara states.

NEMA tok tok pesin, Sani Datti, tell BBC Pidgin say dis na serious increase from September dis year wen 800 plus pipo, na im di flood bin first affect.

At least 200 pipo don die since di beginning of September wen flood bin scatta states wey dey near water for north central and southern states for di kontri.

President Muhammadu Buhari give NEMA power to coordinate wit oda goment ministries and agencies to helep Nigerians on top dis flood palava.

Datti say NEMA plus oda stakeholders wey include local and international NGOs don organise emergency centres, give chop and melecine to displaced pipo.

Datti say NEMA dey also shine eye for areas wey flood don scatter to sabi how dem fit assist wetin pipo need.

Datti tok say, ''As e be so, na until di water begin reduce we fit work pass'.

''We don evacuate pipo, and our main work na inside temporary camps wia displaced pipo dey live'' na so Datti tok.

Goment release up to N3 billion make NEMA use take helep pipo wey dis flood mata don become serious nightmare.