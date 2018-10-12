Woman don marry herself sake of family pressure

Image copyright Lulu Jemimah

One woman wey don tire to dey answer kweshun about why she never marry don finally marry but na partner na herself.

Lulu Jemimah don tire of lecture unto why she suppose settle down wit correct husband.

But marriage na di last tin wey dey her mind unto say she dey study masters degree in creative writing for Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Unto say she wan make her papa and mama free her, she plan fake wedding and send real invitation to her paddy dem.

She rent wedding dress, waka go di venue of di marriage ceremony and even do speech to her guests dem wia she explain say groom no dey.

Lulu confess say di whole tin just confuse her Ugandan mama and papa dem, but she tok say dis event na di perfect join join between her education and herself.

And di entire ceremony no cost more than N1,050 or $3 - wey be her taxi moni go di venue - because her paddy dem contribute awoof tins, moni and gifts.

Image copyright Lulu Jemimah

Lulu tok say, ''l get ginger to achieve my dream to become academic''.

''But di only tin wey my family pipo dem sabi na wen l dey plan to marry - wey dey very important for my home kontri Uganda - followed by wen l go born pikin''

''My papa don write my wedding speech wen l clock 16'' na so she tok.

She still add tok say, ''evri birthday my mama go pray for me and as l begin turn lady, she go include prayer point of good husband.''

Even though Lulu na big time achiever afta she gbab her scholarship to study her first degree for Australia, work wit one United Nation's agency and don become masters degree student for Oxford, di only tin wey concern her family na wen she go get boyfriend and settle down.

Image copyright Lulu Jemimah Image example Lulu Jemimah

Na during her visit to Uganda in August for her 32nd birthday di idea enta her brain.

Lulu tok say, ''(As soon as) I send di invitation, pipo begin call me, dey ask who di groom be, I tell dem say na surprise''.

Even though her mama and pap no come di ceremony Lulu tell them later.

Lulu say her papa still never tok anytin on top di mata but di tin confuse and e pain her small.

Lulu come explain to maale say, as she wear wedding dress na sign say she ready to settle down.