Two months afta im swear wit God name for Atiku head, Obansajo don change mouth

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wey be di presidential candidate of People's Democratic Party, PDP, don receive di blessing of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to be Nigeria next presido.

Alhaji Atiku bin dey di house of di former Nigerian president for Abeokuta, Ogun State south west of di kontri.

Obasanjo bin don tok before say im no go ever support im former deputy to be president and for August dis year for interview wit tori pipo Premium Times, even use God name swear.

Atiku, go Obasanjo house wit pipo wey include PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and di Director General of di Atiku Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

Atiku na second in command to Obasanjo for Nigeria between 1999 and 2007. But two of dem begin kwanta wey make baba Obasanjo swear say im no go ever support Atiku to be president of Nigeria.

Di two men enta inside house, close door begin do dia meeting wen Atiku reach di house on Thursday.

Obasanjo no dey PDP again, and afta im burn im card for public, e no dey clear which kain support im fit give Atiku.

Di former president get mouth wella for im kontri, and bin don advise President Muhammadu Buhari say make im pack im load go wen im tenure expire next year.