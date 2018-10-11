"Na men dey look down on girls like say we be second-class citizens"

Chinaza Gloria Osigwe na 16 year old secondary school student for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria. She say one of di common palava young girls dey face na sexual harassment like wen den dey waka for road, men go dey look dia backside or tok about dia body parts.

"I no wan sound like feminist but most times na men dey look down on us like second class citizens. But I want make girls take demsef like first class citizens. Nobody dey above us."

Anoda student, Hephzibah Gabriel, say she get friend wey tell am say her aunty husband dey sexually abuse am.

She say di students dey try to make her happy, dey try boost her morale so she fit feel among.

Image example 11 October 2018 na International Day Of The Girl Child wey pipo all ova di world dey use torchlight problems wey girl pikin dey face and di help wey dem need

Nnenna Ejimofor wey dey work wit Doctors Without Borders for Port Harcourt say rape dey very high as dem dey see like 100 cases evri month for di free clinic dem dey run.

She say most of di victims na small pikin wey dem dey provide treatment and counselling.

Image example Nnenna Ejimofor say she dey see plenti case of sexual abuse for girls dem

Prevention beta pass cure

Nnenna Ejimofor reason say parents no dey put eye for some tins wey fit prevent sexual abuse for dia pikin.

"E beta make mama dem from wen pikin dey small begin give sex education, no allow anybodi call your small daughter 'my wife, my wife', teach her do correct name for her private part wey nobody suppose see or touch and be your pikin best friend so she fit open up tell you wetin dey worry her."

Chairperson for International Federation of Female Lawyers FIDA for Rivers State, Anthonia Osademe, say just last month dem save one 14 year old orphan girl wey dem force enta marriage wen she dey eight years old.

She say di girl bin dey suffer hard labour and sexual abuse. Now di girl dey dia hand and dem don carri di mata go court.

Image example Activists do seminar wey dem use to encourage young girls how dem go dey focus on dia dream

Mrs. Osademe come encourage girls make dem dey brave because dem dey great, intelligent, resourceful and life giver and wit education, dem fit reach any height wey dem wan reach.

Na dis kain cases na im di #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild dey chook hand to see how pipo for society fit protect and empower girls to achieve dia dream.