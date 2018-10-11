Image copyright AFP Image example Kidnappers don kolobi Africa youngest billionaire as im dey go gym

Police for Tanzania don begin investigate how kidnappers take gbab di richest man for di kontri, Mohammed Dewji, as im dey go gym on Thursday morning.

Police tell tori pipo say kidnappers kolobi Mohammed wey be 43 years old and di youngest billionaire for Africa for di kontri main city Dar es Salaam.

Four men wey wear mask, kolobi oga Dewji, outside one hotel gym wey im dey always do early morning workout and na dis area rich pipo dey stay inside di kontri commercial capital.

According to Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, dey believe say two of di attackers na foreigners.

E also say dem don arrest three pipo concerning dis kidnapping wey happun.

Authorities neva still know di reason why kidnappers go kolobi oga Dewji and wia dem carry am go hide.

Authorities neva still know di reason why kidnappers go kolobi am

Environment Minister January Makamba, wey be friend to Dewji, tweet say im don tok wit oga Dewji papa and di family confam say dem kidnap am.

Pipo dey praise Dewji, wey dem also know as Mo, say na im turn im family business from wholesale and retail business to multi-billion dollar pan-African business.

Forbes estimates say im worth $1.5bn (£980m).

Dis na di first time kidnappers dey kolobi any businessman wey get di same level like Dewji inside di kontri.

Businessmen no ever for once dey fear of kidnapping and dem dey move around on dia own. Some of dem fit get driver but dem no get bodyguards. So dis tin wey happun to oga Dewji na big shock.