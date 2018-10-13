Image copyright Getty Images Image example E reach up to 29 million Facebook customers wey dis attack don affect

Facebook tok say di attackers tiff informate like names, phone numbers, emails and oda contact details of 15 million pipo.

While 14 million Faccebook customers, na im attackers hack dia account for dia user names, gender, religion, location, birthday and education levels.

Also, dem hack anoda 1 million Facebook users but dis ones no lose anytin.Di biggest social media network for world, Facebook, don comot to announce say internet attackers don use wuruwuru hack di account of 29 million pipo last month.

Dis confession wey just dey comot for di mouth of Facebook na part of big security wahala dem first begin open mouth on top two weeks ago and don affect 50 million accounts.

Facebook bin announce for September 28 say, attackers use one injury for Facebook formula, wey allow dem steal user ID informate and den command dia account.

Facebook tok say na between July 2017 and September 2018 dem bin don hack dem but dem notice di palava by September 24 and cari am go mechanic for repair two days later.

Facebook tok say di attack no spread reach dia oda apps like Messenger, Messenger Kids, Instagram and WhatsApp.

E confam say di U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) dey investigate di mata, but come keep shut for more tori.

Since June 30 dis year, e reach almost 2.23 billion pipo wey dey use Facebook wella.