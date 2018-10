Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thierry Henry don gbab im first job as manager

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry don become head coach for Monaco until 2021.

Di 41 year old former France player, wey be Belgium assistant manager, begin im professional career for Monaco and helep dem win Ligue 1 for 1997.

Di club wey tanda for number 18 position for France Ligue 1, sack manager Leonardo Jardim for Thursday.

Henry tok say, ''E dey sweet me for belle as l return back to Monaco and l ginger wella to face any wahala for dis waka''.

''I wan meet di players shaperly so we fit begin nack head togeda on top work wey dey ground'', na so im tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Henry na assistant manager for Belgium until yesterday and im bin dey wen dem nack Switzerland 2-1 for UEFA Nations League

Henry na Arsenal record goalscorer and im also play for Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

E no too tey wey Henry bin dey collect salary wit Belgium, as im show wit di team for dia 2-1 win against Switzerland for UEFA Nations League on Friday.

Monaco don win just one game for dis season in all di competition dey don play.