Nigeria Police gbab 16 suspect wey dey kill pipo and sell dia bodi

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say dem gada dia informate and intelligence from public and oda residents

Police for Nigeria capital, Abuja parade 16 pip dem suspect say get hand for kidnap, ritual kill-kill plus say dem dey remove and sell di male and female organs of dia victims to some pesin for Kogi and oda state near dia.

Police force public relations officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, say police catch dis pipo afta dem begin find those wey get hand for di kill-kill of innocent pipo and di removing of dia private parts for rituals inside Ankpa town for Kogis state and di killing of one Police Inspector, Abdul Alfa, for Ejule Police outpost inside Ofu LGA while im dey on patrol on di 28th November, 2017.

Oga Moshood say dem recover one pump action Rifle, two local Single Barrel Guns and three Short Axes from di hand of dis suspect.

Image copyright NGPolice Image example Police say di gang leader and im boys don confess say dia hand no clean on top di kill-kill wey dey happun for Ankpa

E say because of wetin dey happun, di Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, order di IGP Strike Force wey dey attached to Operation Absolute Sanity to investigate all di cases of missing pipo and arrest those wey get hand inside.

"As police start dia investigation, dem find out say dis gang na im dey responsible for kidnapping, kill-kill and ritual killings of innocent pipo inside Kogi State. Travellers wey dey pass through Kogi State and strangers wey dey come inside towns na mostly dia victims."

Im say di gang leader wey be also vigilante leader for di community togeda wit im vigilante guards confess say na dem be di hit-men wey dey kill and comot organs like head, kidney, and odas and sell dem.

Police tok-tok pesin add say dem dey try to arrest oda suspects wey include big ogas dem wey get link to di crime and dem go cari all of dem go court afta di investigation finish.