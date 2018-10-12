Image copyright Getty Images

Trust Nigerians, dem no dey carri last. Social media don start to do gaga shuffle as Atiku Abubakar don choose Peter Obi as im running mate for di 2019 Nigeria presidential election.

Diran Odeyemi, wey be deputy national publicity secretary for People's Democratic Party PDP, confam di tori give BBC ontop di new political collabo.

Many pipo don enter social media like Twitter to tok dia mind for di mata.

Na football some pipo use reason di collabo.

Odas dey joke say some kain kuru-kere politics go soon follow.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo don chop correct accolades from Nigerians say im be correct leader wey get sense and wey sabi how to run goment anytime wey President Muhammadu Buhari travel and Mr Osinbajo take ova.

Mr Obi na former govnor wey pipo judge say e do well wen im dey office plus, im be correct businessman wey Nigerians feel say im head balance well-well ontop economy mata.

So e no too surprise anybodi as some pipo dey reason say dem wan Osinbajo vs Obi political fight.

Meanwhile...