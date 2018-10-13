How pipeline explosion kill plenti pipo for south east Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dat kain fire explosion too dey happun for Nigeria

Pipeline explosion kill plenti pipo on Friday for Abia, south east Nigeria.

Ndu Ughamadu, di tok tok pesin for goment oil company NNPC ,confam say di explosion happun yesterday for Umudaru community but e no tok how many pipo die.

Oga Ughamadu say dia safety experts and Abia state fire service officers rush go di area to help quench di explosion.

Di oil pipeline wey explode dey carri oil from Osisioma depot to Enugu and Kaduna and e pass through Umuimo and Umudaru communities.

Na 16 pipo die for di explosion, according to Eze di commander of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC

"I hear say dem dey tiff petrol products wen di tin spark fire wey cause explosion kill 16 pipo" Oga Benito tell local tori pipo

Dem don cari some of di pipo wey survive go hospital.

NNPC oga patapata Maikanti Baru say di explosion shock am as e kill and destroy plenti property.