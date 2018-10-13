Buhari don ban 50 'top' Nigerians make dem no travel out of di kontri

Image copyright BayoOmoboriowo Image example Buhari bin sign di executive order 6 to take catch magomago pipo

Federal goment don begin monitor about 50 top Nigerians as per di Executive Order 6 wey President Muhammadu Buhari sign.

Senior Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, na im send dis one give tori pipo inside statement on Saturday.

Oga Shehu no mention di name of dis 50 Nigerians, but im say goment don ban dem from travelling outside di kontri as dem dey torchlight dia case.

"All di moni mata wey dis pipo dem dey do, di relevant agencies dey monitor am to make sure say dem no chook hand for di property wey dey under investigate or do magomago for di process," im tok.

Shehu come nack hand for chest again tok say dis goment ready to fight corruption as law tok.