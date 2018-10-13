Image copyright @geneva_la_jade

Since Saturday morning, #nobraday don dey trend on top social media as many girls begin post pishure of diaself.

As October na Breast Cancer awareness month, every October 13 dis particular hashtag go begin trend for social media.

Wetin No Bra Day mean

For every 13 October, cancer awareness group dey always advice women make dem no wear bra and also tell dem to go check if dem get breast cancer.

Na also day for some kontris wia women dey gada to raise money for sabi pipo to do more research for cure of breast cancer.

Women dey celebrate dis day because many of dem wey don get di sickness need to wear bra steady steady to cover di treatment wey dem don undergo.

Dem dey also encourage women to go check dia breast as dem believe say early detection go reduce di risk of women wey dey die from di disease.

How No Bra Day take start

Many pipo believe say di tin start for 2011, afta Dr Mitchell Brown create Bra (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Day to educate patient about need for breast surgery and reconstruction.

October 18 na wen dem bin choose to observe di holiday and na still important day for Toronto, Canada.

Dem no support media player for your device 'My breasts wan kill me'

Wetin you suppose know about Breast Cancer

Na di most common cancer for di world wey dey affect women.

According to sabi pipo CancerIndex 2012 report, na 71,600 women dey die of breast cancer everi year.

How pipo dey celebrate No Bra Day

For some pipo for social media, #nobraday na day to educate pipo especially women to check if dem dey at any risk to get cancer.

For odas, na day to post pishure of demself witout bra while odas just come to look naked breast.