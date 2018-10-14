Image example Kola Ologbondiyan tok say di presidency dey para ever since Atiku Abubakar become PDP presidential candidate for di 2019 general elections

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don vex unto di travel ban wey President Muhammadu Buhari nack for di head of 50 top Nigerians.

Di party tok say dis order too harsh and na opposition parties e dey target pass plus pipo wey no dey support oga Buhari second term agenda.

Garba Shehu, wey be Senior Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity, na im cari tok say federal goment don begin torchlight 50 top Nigerians as per Executive Order 6 wey President Muhammadu Buhari sign.

Oga Shehu no mention di name of dis 50 Nigerians, but im say goment don ban dem from travelling outside di kontri as dem dey torchlight dia case over wayo.

Kola Ologbondiyan, wey be tok tok pesin for PDP, say Presido Buhari order no follow democracy for we kontri and e don overtake di rights wey Nigerians get for 1999 Nigeria constitution.

Ologbondiyan for yan im cari go Twitter say, ''di whole world fit see how fascism - strong man system of goment - dey quick quick overtake democracy and law and oga Buhari goment dey use secret wurwuru torchlight Nigerians''.

''Goment agencies don match brake on top dia waka and business witout due process'' na so Ologbondiyan tok.

Ologbondiyan still tok say di presidency dey para ever since Alhaji Atiku Abubakar become PDP presidential candidate for di 2019 general elections.