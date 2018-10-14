Shatta Wale don propose to Michy

Image copyright SHATTA WALE OFFICIAL FACEBOOK Image example Shatta Wale propose to im babay mama as im dey launch im new album reign

Ghanian singer Shatta Wale jump ontop stage to propose to im baby mama Michy wey dey perform on Saturday night.

Na for di "Reign Concert" wey happun for Fantasy Dome, Kpeshie Accra di singer propose.

Crowd wey full ground for di concert and album launch no fit control tears wey dey comot from dia eyes as di music star propose to im lover in front of dia small pikin wey im name na Majesty.

Michy wey dey surprised for di whole drama open im mouth dey look and later kiss Shatta Wale for like one minute.

Afta di proposal di two lovers join hand perfom one song "Low Tempo" and Shatta Wale later perform anoda song "Bulletproof" wey im use assure Michy of im love and security.

Di proposal happun di time wey pipo dey tink say di two lovers dey plan to separate sake of say Michy bin tell her fans make dem no dey tag am wit di Shatta Wale brand, say she wan be her own self.

All dis begin afta tori comot say Shatta Wale assualt im lover Michy.