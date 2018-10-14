Image copyright Facebook/ Hauwa Mohammed/Alice Loksha Image example Hauwa Mohammed Liman and Alice Loksha na nurses dem bin

International Committee of di Red Cross (ICRC) send warning give Nigeria goment on Sunday say di Islamic state fit kill two healthcare workers wey dem don kidnap since March 2018.

Hauwa Mohammed Liman and Alice Loksha bin dey work for di town of Rann, Borno State northeast Nigeria as medical workers wen dem kidnap dem.

For inside statement ICRC say make di Federal goment use "speed" to negotiate di release of di health workers from di armed group wey also hold 15-years old Leah sharibu.

Red Cross also release video on Sunday afternoon to beg for Hauwa nd Alice freedom.

Over 7 months ago, our colleagues Hauwa and Alice were abducted in northern Nigeria. We have been told in 24 hours they will be executed.



We issue an urgent plea for their lives.



To their abductors: Please show mercy. Let them go home to their families.https://t.co/FubA6c9sTg pic.twitter.com/nbIGMPJ3K4 — ICRC (@ICRC) October 14, 2018

Di armed group bin don kill midwife, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa wey dem bin follow kidnap wit di two midwife and ICRC say dem promise to kill di remaining two within 24 hours.

So far, no report don comot weda di militant want any ransom for di two health workers.

Patricia Danzi wey be di director of ICRC tok say "di two women wey be nurse and midwife no dey part of any fight."

Before dia kidnap, Liman bin dey work as midwife for ICRC-support hospital while Loksha na nurse for UNICEF.