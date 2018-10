Image example Kano govnor Umar Ganduje

Kano state goment for northwest Nigeria threaten on Sunday evening say dem go carry online paper; 'Daily Nigerian' and tori pesin Jafar Jafar go court, as dem wan spoil govnor Umar Ganduje name.

Tori be say Daily Nigerian release one video on Sunday wey be secret feeming of Oga Ganduja wey dem claim say show di governor dey collect moniwey reach five million dollars from contractor wey wan make e give am work.

Kano goment tok say di video no be original, say na computer work.

Di issue na wetin many pipo dey discuss for di North-western Nigerian state and some dey say di development fit affect di 2019 governorship elections wey dey close.