Presido Muhammadu Buhari 'Executive Order 6' over di weekend wey ban 50 Nigerians not to travel sake of corruption mata, na di biggest toking point on Monday for plenti kontri pipo.

Dis particular Executive Order 6 (EO6) na Oga Buhari order for federal goment to begin torchlight 50 top Nigerians wey goment don ban from travelling outside di kontri as dem dey torchlight dia case wey concern wayo and wuruwuru.

Na dis very order wey land on Friday night dey scatta pipo head, but wetin be Executive Order.

Buhari bin sign di executive order 6 to take catch magomago pipo

Executive order na di right wey president of any kontri get wey dem go fit give order to part of di executive arm of goment (but di presido fit pass boundary to wia di law allow am reach).

Na sometin wey just comot from years of judgement of wetin dem fit put under di office of di president of Nigeria.

But as much as di constitution get wia di power of executive order fit reach, dem no give any actual definition and dem dey leave di work give sabi pipo for education make dem find definition.