Some get food, dem no fit chop. Some fit chop, dem no get food, we get food and we fit chop....

You sabi how world organisations dey use different days of to celebrate differnet tins wey dey important to dem? Well, di Food and Agriculture Organisation of di United Nations don tok say di 16th of October go be World Food Day.

Di United Nations get plan say by di year 2030, no pesin for World fo need slwwp hungry.

Bole na correct Port Harcourt food.

Dis na even as food engineers dey try find new was make food dey boku for world.

We wan look food mixtures wey pipo don dey mix wey dey raise eyebrows.

Foods wey dey make pipo say "ehn?"

Garri and groundut oil

Dis na anoda swallow palava wey experiment fit bring near your domot.

Na wen you cari di garri do eba come cari di groundnut oil do am as soup.

Ewa Agoyin and Eba

Ewa Agoyin na beans wey on a normal day, na bread dey follow am dey waka.

But dis time eba kick am comot dey follow dey waka digestive system. Di EwaAgoyin dey serve as di soup for di eba (processed cassava).

Rice and Okra Soup

Rice and Okra don get plenti bad rep for social media because how pesin dey chop rice from someting wey go drag from di plate enta mouth.

Well, some odas don find ansa to how to enjoy am for front of pipo wey dey look di food with bad eye.

Food business na serious business for Lagos Food Fair

Cornflakes and Ewedu

Who say na only amala dey waka well with dis soup? Park well. Dis na way to add native stlye into sometin wey fit be Oyibo food.

Ewedu land to do beta dan milk for inside cornflakes.

Concrete: Tuwo flour, Beans and Corn, and oil

Dis na for di pesin wey wan work for whole day no remember food for di rest of di day at all.

Na combination of di beans and corn with Tuwo flour wey dem dey fry with oil. But afta you don chop am finish na only prayer plus purge medicine go fit clear your belle from "di concrete".