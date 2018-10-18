Police don arrest man wey bin 'sell' codeine cough syrup to BBC as im dey run go Cotonou

Image example E bin dey work as Business Development executive for di company

Nigeria Police don arrest former employee for Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Chukwunonye Madubuike wia im dey escape go Benin Republic.

Chukwunonye Madubuike bin use apian way sell cough syrup wey get codeine inside give undercover BBC reporters wey bin dey investigate how young pipo dey use abuse di medecine for Nigeria.

Chike Oti, wey be tok tok pesin for di Lagos State Police Command wey confam di tori give BBC News Pidgin, say dem arrest am for Idiroko border town as im bin dey try run comot di kontri enta Cotonou di Benin capital.

Oga Oti tok say di next tin now na to charge am go court.

Oga Madubuike be one of di pipo wey BBC bin touch light for dia documentary about how pipo for Nigeria dey abuse codeine wey comot for May dis year.

Nigerian federal goment don already ban make no codeine enta di konti afta di investigate tori land.