Former Ivory Coast international footballer, Bonaventure Kalou don become mayor of Vavoua, one city wey dey for central part of di kontri.

Kalou wey play for big- big clubs for Europe run as independent candidate to win Saturday 13th municipal election.

Di former Paris Saint Germain - PSG, Auxerre and Feyenoord player say im dey very proud and dis victory make am think of im papa (wey die for 2016) wey for like be mayor of di area too.

"I dey follow im footsteps" na wetin im tok afta aim win.

Mayor Kalou go lead city wey get over half a million pipo wey dey live inside. Di last time dem do census di population na 400,000 (2014). Vavoua dey for center of di main cocoa region of Ivory Coast, di world largest producer.

Pipo for di area poor well-well, di roads no good any may pipo no get water or electricity.

Kalou play fifty times for di Elephants before im retire from international football. Im win Coupe de France twice wen im dey play for PSG and Auxerre. Im also win Dutch championship with Feyenoord.

Bonaventure, 40, na Solomon Kalou senior brother. Im play two matches for di 2006 World Cup for Germany wia im score one goal.