Image copyright PDP Image example Atiku Abubakar na im be PDP candidate for 2019 presidential election for Nigeria

People's Democratic Party wey be main opposition party for Nigeria, say nobodi dey put dem under pressure to replace Peter Obi as running mate of dia presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Ike Abonyi wey be di tok-tok pesin of PDP chairman Uche Secondus, tell BBC Pidgin say di party no go change dia mind about Peter Obi.

PDP govnors and oda leaders for south east states of Nigeria wia Peter Obi come from, bin do meeting wia dem tok say nobodi consult dem before dem name di former Anambra State govnor as Atiku running mate.

But oga Ike say wetin di govnors tok, no mean say di party go change who dem don already decide.

"Na di presidential candidate dey choose im running mate," im tell BBC Pidgin.

"Di govrnors no suppose come to public wit dat kain tin wey dem tok, dat na wetin dem suppose discuss for secret," im tok.

Though im agree say nobodi bin consult wit di govnors and oda leaders for di region, im say some meeting bin happun and say dem go still yan wit all those wey dey para.

Govnor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi na im bin speak for di group of south east govnors and leaders, afta dia meeting wia dem table di Peter Obi mata.

Dis wan wey dem tok don make many pipo begin ginger for social media.