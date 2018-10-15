Na today vote counting commission go give dia result for October 7 vote for constitutional council but social media don komot e own results.

One mimba for de vote counting commission, Prosper Nkou Nvondo, chairman for Univere party weh e put candidate Cabral Libii no sign de result sheet weh de commission go give constitutional council.

But, de constitutional council go shiddon for Tuesday for for shine eye for de petitions dem weh some candidates dem file'am before deh give de final results.

Cameroon vote for October 7 and days afta, some top political parties file petition say make constitutional council cancel part or all de results especially for Anglophone regions.

Skip Twitter post by @Cabral_2018 Saluons l'intégrité et l'intransigeance du Pr NKOU MVONDO qui a refusé de signer le PV de la commission nationale de recensement des votes qui cautionne le bafouement de la volonté populaire au Cameroun.

Respects Professeur!#Etoudi2018#237vote#JVC — Cabral Libii (@Cabral_2018) October 14, 2018

But before de council even get results form vote counting commission some social media don komot dia own.

De result for Elections Cameroon, ELECAM, election organ dia letter head di show ruling CPDM with president Biya as winner.

Anoda result with no letter head di show CRM party for Maurice Kamto as winner.

Na so debate di go up and down for social media for who e own results correct.

Constitutional council bin get 15 days from October 7 weh 6, 598, 553 million Cameroonians bi register for go vote, for announce de results.