Fela Kuti; 15 October 1938 - 2 August 1997

Monday October 15 for be di 80th birthday of legendary Nigerian singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Dis kain birthday na di type wey oyibo dey call posthumous.

Fela na musician wey no dey waste time to tok im mind and dat wan make im and goment to kwanta well-well.

21 years afta im die, some of di tins wey im sing about and even di yabbis wey im yab goment for some of im songs still dey happun till today.

We go torchlight five of those tins.

1. Transportation

Yellow molue, yellow danfo and yellow taxi na some of di first tins wey go make you no say na Lagos you dey

Dis palava na mostly for Lagos pipo dey face am because of high population. For im 1978 track, Shuffering and Shmiling, Fela sing about how pipo dey suffer inside Molue to go work evriday. Im sing say, "Evriday my pipo dey inside bus... Forty-nine sitting, ninety-nine standing... Dem go pack demselves in like sardine... Dem dey faint, dey faint like cock." Nigeria still neva get bullet train, correct water transportation or even beta roads for easy interstate wakabout.

2. Water

Well and borehole na wia most Nigerians dey get water from nowadays

Dis water palava na sometin wey Fela really sing about for im time, im complain about water wey no day dat time for Nigeria and im also hail water as sometin wey "no get enemy". Many years afta, Nigerians don comot dia mind from goment water afta Water Corporation pack up for most parts of Nigeria. Na borehole and well pipo dey dig now to get dia own water while some oda pipo no dey even see goomolued water to use sef.

3. Light

Generators na wetin most pipo dey use give diasef light for Nigeria

Before na National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), later dem change am to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) but still Nigerians no get constant light. Fela bin complain about di off and on light for Nigerian many years ago but goment still neva solve dat wahala reach today. Fela go really dey shake im head inside grave.

4. Army Brutality

Image copyright Getty Images

Fela and Army no be friends at all sotay im yab dem for almost all im songs. For one of im songs, Sorrow Tears and Blood, Fela sing about how Army and even Police dey treat kontri men anyhow - "Army go whip your yansh you go dey look like donkey." Till today, plenti videos don come for social media wia pipo claim say Army and Police dey brutalize dem.

5. Wayo religious leaders

For im track, Shuffering and Shmiling, Fela yan about how Nigerians no dey use dia head dey follow Pastors and Imams. Im sing say, "Open your eye evriwia, Archbishop na miliki, Pope na enjoyment, Imam na gbaladun... My pipo dem go dey follow Bishop... Dem go carry all di money, dem go juba Bishop..." Since mid dis year, some Nigerians don dey yab pastors wey dem feel say dey mumu dia church members, dey deceive dem make dem sow "seed" before God go bless dem with plenti money.