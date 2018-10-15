Anita Akapson: 'Di officer tink say she be suspect na im make im shoot her"

Image copyright ANEETA AKAPSON FACEBOOK Image example Dis na second time police dey use mistake shoot young woman for Abuja dis year

Di police suspect wey kill Anita Akapson first shoot her car tire before e shoot am for stomach wey make am die, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find on Monday.

Already Nigeria Oga of Police, Idris Ibrahim, don order make dem arrest and investigate well-well, di policemen wey involve for di mata wia 31 year old Akapson take lose her life for Abuja on Saturday night.

Tori be say police shoot Akapson for front of her house for Katampe Extension on Saturday night.

"Anita bin dey school for Cyprus in di abroad before she come back Nigeria begin dey work for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) before death meet am" Pesin wey sabi Anita Akapson dey tell BBC.

Di pesin say "Anita bin cook dinner finish dat night before she say make she comot go somewhere".

E also tok say "di officer claim say e get robbery wey happun around di area, so e tink say she be di suspect na im make im shoot her".

Jimmoh Moshood wey be police tok tok pesin say dia oga pata pata don oda commissioner of police for FCT make e detain officers wey dey involved and investigate di matter well well.

· IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapsonhttps://t.co/ItLrXhBZNZ pic.twitter.com/57ERRUqxfP — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 15, 2018

Meanwhile Former Nigeria Minister for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman don write petition give Nigeria Police oga sake of her niece wey police kill.

Tori be say police officers shoot Anita Akapson infront of her house, dem claim say dem tink say im be anoda pesin.

Dis killi killi dey happun few months afta anoda police officer shoot and kill anoda lady Linda Angela Igwetu wey be corper wey dey serve for FCT.

Linda sister tell BBC Pidgin say Police claim say di matter dey wit ministry of justice and dem don arraign di police officer wey shoot am.

Plenti pipo enta social media to dey protest how police take kill di young woman.

Skip Twitter post by @benmurraybruce My heartfelt condolences to the family of Senator Nenadi Usman over the murder of her 31-year-old daughter, Anita Akapson. Most disturbing is the reported shielding of the officer who carried out the dastardly act. I demand a full & public investigation by our security agencies. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 15, 2018