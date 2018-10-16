Hauwa Liman wey Boko Haram kill dey make Nigerians vex

Image copyright Other Image example Hauwa Liman

Hauwa Liman, dat na di name wey dey many pipo mouth, afta Boko Haram kill anoda worker of di International Committee of di Red Cross, ICRC.

Nigerian goment wey confam di killing, say dem do everitin dem fit to make sure say dem no kill her, but many pipo especially for social media no wan cari ear hear dat one.

For statement, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, say di goment feel bad about di killing wey no make sense, and say no reason fit dey for dat kain tin.

Hauwa follow for those wey Boko Haram catch for March dis year for Rann, Borno State, wen dem attack one camp for displaced pipo.

Di group bin don kill anoda aid worker, Saifura Khorsa, and pipo dem dey work for - ICRC on Sunday bin raise shout, say Boko Haram don threaten to kill Hauwa Liman within di next 24 hours.

For many pipo for social media, Nigeria fail Hauwa.

Di group still hold Leah Sharibu wey be di remaining schoolgirl dem bin kidnap for Dapchi for February afta dem attack dia school. Anoda pesin wey dey dia hand na Alice Loksha wey be staff of ICRC.