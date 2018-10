Image example Police officers stand for road wia Bring Back our Girls Group dey do peaceful protest

Bring Back Our Girls Group dey Unity Fountain for Abuja, Nigeria capital to ginger goment about di aid worker wey Boko Haram bin kill on Monday.

Nigeria presidential candidate Oby Ezekwesili wey be member of di group, dey wit oda members and she begin cry as she no fit control wetin dey pain her for belle.

Many pipo wey come out for di waka, cari long face as di girl wey di group kill still dey pain everibodi for bodi.

Image example Na from as early as 8am pipo begin come out

Image example Di militants group still hold Leah Sharibu wey be di only Chibok school girl wey remain for dia hand, and Alice Loksha wey dem bin catch for Rann