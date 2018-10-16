Police for Kano State, northern Nigeria no allow youths wey wan protest video of dia govnor, Umar Ganduje wia im dey collect moni.

Secretary of Kano Youth for Good Governance Zakari Mohammed tell BBC News Pidgin say police tell dem say make dem no go ahead with dia plan to protest on Wednesday.

Zakari say di peaceful protest wey di group wan do na to enta street with many of dia members go State House of Assembly to push dem to investigate well and impeach Governor Umar Ganduje if e dey guilty.

"Our plan na to enta street with hundreds of our members, march go state assembly to let dem know say if dis committee wey don form to investigate no do dia job well, we no go let dem rest because dis issue na wetin affect our future as Kano citizens."

Image example Zakari Mohammed

BBC News Pidgin contact Kano Police Command to hear from dem as to why dem stop dis young pipo from peaceful protest wey be dia right.

Dia tok tok pesin SP Musa Majia tok say im no dey aware of im pipo stopping any protest but anybodi wey wan protest suppose follow right channel so dat some jaguda pipo no go abuse di tin.

"I no dey aware say police stop any protest regarding dis Ganduje, video but I go investigate and get back to you." Na wetin Majia tok.