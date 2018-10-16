Image copyright Nigerian army Image example Di division go help stop di spread of fake news

Nigeria army don launch cyber-warfare division wey go help tackle fake news wey dey distract pipo, dey give dem wrong opinion.

Army Gen Tukur Buratai announce say di new division go also help fight against terrorism online.

"Because of di way cyberspace take be, e dey easy for pipo wey get evil plan to spread fake news to deceive pipo with wrong informate," Gen Buratai tok as dem dey launch di division.

Di general still add say di army go launch mobile phone app wey go help pipo to dey report human rights abuse by soldiers.

Pipo go fit upload video wey go back up dia claim, wey dem go fit submit.

Dis na how di army take tok am for dia Facebook page: