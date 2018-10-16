Hauwa Liman: Di young aid worker wey Islamic militants execute

Image copyright ICRC Image example Hauwa Liman

President Muhammadu Buhari don say sorry to di papa of Hauwa Liman, di young aid worker wey militants kill bin on Monday.

Garba Shehu wey be tok tok to Mr. presido say, for phone oga Buhari tell Mohammed Liman say goment do evri tin wey dey possible to save Hauwa life and e dey pain am say dem no succeed.

Peace for di family house of Hauwa Liman, di aid worker wey militants gbab for March dis year, go don scatta sake of wetin don happun to dia pikin.

Afta militants bin drop warning say dem go kill Hauwa, di warning don turn real life, and to add insult on top injury di family no go even get chance to bury her deadi bodi.

Patricia Danzi, wey be oga for International Committee for di Red Cross (ICRC) in Africa, don tok say, 'tori say Hauwa don die don scatta our heart'.

''We beg dem for her life and to stop dis kain killi killi wey no make any sense'' na so Danzi tok.

ICRC tok say all dia hard work to release three health-care workers including fresh beg for Hauwa to di Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group enta voice mail.

Between March and October dis year many pipo don die for northern parts of Nigeria sake of insecurity mata weda na herdsmen killing, militant attacks for di north east region of Nigeria and odas.

So e no surprise say pipo fit forget about one Hauwa wey don miss for many months until now wey dem kill am.

Who be Hauwa Mohammed Liman?

Hauwa na 24-year-old student of health education for University of Maiduguri, Borno state, north east Nigeria.

She don already begin work as midwife tey tey before those wey dey di same level wit her graduate.

Pipo wey know her wella tok say she be jolli pesin wey no get wahala, na good student wey like to learn and she get plenti stamina weda na for play or for work.

ICRC tok say she be pesin wey like to dey helep women wey need protection for her hometown.

Image copyright ICRC Image example Hauwa and Alice bin dey work as nurse for Rann, Borno State northeast Nigeria wen IS kidnap dem.

How dem gbab her and odas

Wahala begin for Hauwa wen militants bin raid di health-care centre she bin dey work for di north east town of Rann, Kala Balge local goment area of Borno state for 1 March, 2018.

Di health-centre for Rann dey operate wit support from di ICRC wia one military base dey protect 80,000 refugees for over nine years wen di north east begin hot on top insecurity wahala.

Togeda wit nurse Alice Loksha, wey be mama of two pikin and anoda aid worker Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, ISWAP, di militants wey separate from Boko Haram go form dia own group, gbab di women and disappear.

Before di militants dem enta wia Hauwa dey for di health-centre for dat 1 March, she use hurry send WhatsApp message to one of her paddy.

Image copyright ICRC Image example 'Tori say Hauwa (Mohammed Liman) don die don scatta our hear' - Red Cross

She tok say make im tell her mama and papa say dem don come to kidnap her,

Hauwa tok say, ''We dey under attack for Rann''.

''Dem dey shoot evri wia, please pray for me, please go and tell my family dem say l don enta wahala'', na so Hauwa tok.

Di militants also kill four soldiers, four policemen and three oda aid workers for di town.

In September, dem continue wit dia trademark wen dem kill Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa and promise say by October Hauwa Liman go face di same kwanta.

And on Monday 15, October 2018, Liman become di latest health-care victim of ISWAP.

Wetin goment don tok?

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wey be Minister for Information and Culture, tok say dis killing of Hauwa dey wicked, e no follow wetin beta human beings dey do and e dey ungodly.

Oga Lai say sorry to di Liman family and im tok say goment do evri dem fit do to save Hauwa life.

But some lawmakers for Nigeria House of Representatives don tell Presido Muhammadu Buhari make im resign if im no fit handle di kontri security palava.

Wetin ISWAP don tok?

ISWAP don tok say, ''We don do wetin we promise on top say we go kill anoda aid worker, Hauwa Liman wey dey work wit di International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC..''

''We kill Saifura and Hauwa sake of say dem turn dia back against Islam wen dem choose to work wit ICRC...''

''If we see dem, we go kill those wey don turn dia back against Islam, men or women and we go choose weda to kill or keep di infidels (Christians) as slaves, men or women''.

Image example Nigeria goment bin say dem try do evritin dem fit, to rescue Hauwa wey di group kill

Wetin next?

According to local tori pipo, TheCable, di militants don promise to keep Leah Sharibu as slave.

Sharibu na di only Christian wey militants kidnap among 110 plus school girls for Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State north east Nigeria on February 19 dis year.

Even though di militants release all di oda girls, na only Sharibu remain for dia prison unto say she no gree turn her back against her Christian beliefs.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Bring Back Our girls Campaigners say, even though Dapchi girls don return to dia family, dia future still no pure as Boko Haram cut warning give dem make dem no go back school

Di militants tok say dem go also keep di oda nurse dem gbab for Rann, Alice Ngaddah, wey be Christian wey dey work wit UNICEF.

''Sharibu (15) and Ngaddah, wey be mama of two, don become our slaves. Sake of our religion, we fit do anytin we want wit dem'', na so ISWAP tok.

ICRC don tok say di killing of Hauwa and Saifura no be only sad tin for dia family dem but thousands of pipo go feel am for Rann and oda areas wey get security wahala and wia health-care na long tin.

Patricia Danzi for ICRC tok say, ''...we dey beg di group wey dey hold Alice and Leah make dem release dem safely''.