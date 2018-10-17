Image copyright Olasunkanmi Ariyo

E possible say you don see some kain advert for television wey dem dey announce pesin wey loss.

E no good to use dis kain pipo joke but, if you be di kain pesin wey dey confuse for road well-well, make you sidon read dis correct tori.

Neuropsychologist Catherine Loveday don nack five correct tins wey you fit do to help make sure say you no dey loss for road.

1. Plan which road you wan follow

Image copyright Getty Images

If you get Streetview or foto of di area, use mind do like say you dey dia.

Dey check evri turn and put eye for tins wey stand gidigba, wey you fit remember - like buildings, shops.

2. Relax

Image copyright Chippla

Calm down, relax, no dey para. If you dey worry too much, e fit reduce how you dey calculate your waka.

But di plan wey you don plan before suppose calm you down.

3. Concentrate

Image copyright Jeremy Weate

To dey tok for phone, to dey text or say make your mind dey anoda place fit affect your waka.

Try to concentrate full attention inside wetin you dey do and dey check wia you dey.

4. Find popular building

Image copyright Ade Marquis Image example Navigating a new city becomes less daunting if you recognise its skyline

Try find popular building wey tanda pass for di area and focus your mind.

If you dey for town or city, e fit be di building wey tall pass.

As you dey waka dey go, dey check wia you dey and wia di building dey - e fit epp you map di area for head.

5. Dey look behind you

Image copyright Max Pixel

Most times, many pipo dey put mind for wetin dey dia front. But pipo wey dey look wia dem dey come from, get beta chance to sabi dia way.

Dis kain advice good for pipo wey get plan to return back to wia dem dey come from.

6. Put personal memory for wia you dey

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Make memories as you go along - they'll come in handy later on

If you wan find your way back to wia you come from, dis one dey important.

Di gist wey you dey gist, di song wey you dey sing wen you first start di journey fit give you correct idea, especially if you dey follow di same road back.

7. Dey take foto

Image copyright Zouzou Wizman

If you dey plan to repeat di journey, e go make sense to snap pishure for major areas and check dem again.

Research show say foto dey work pass video.

8. Reason how di journey take waka

Afta di journey, you sef check am for mind di waka be.

If you do am, e go epp give you strong memory to remember wia you go.