Image copyright Madu Image example Dem use heavy motor bring out di bus from di river

One full load 14 seater Hiace bus wey dey travel from Port Harcourt di Rivers State capital go Bayelsa State for southern Nigeria, run comot from one bridge wey flood water don cover land inside river.

E happun along di Akala Olu Okogbe-Mbiama side for di East-West Road for Ahoada West Rivers State on Monday.

Police tok tok pesin for Rivers State, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confam say dem don rescue eight pipo from di river and some of dem dey di Ahoada General Hospital dey receive treatment. Local divers and police still dey search di river for odas.

Image copyright Madu Image example Local divers dey help find survivors

"Pipo wey dey pass nearby wit di help of police help to rescue eight passengers. Out of dem, three bin dey very weak so we rush dem go Ahoada hospital and di bus sef we bring am out and e dey di police station," DSP Omoni tok.

Passengers enta di bus from Choba to Bayelsa and tori be say di bus no get manifest wey be paper wia passengers dey write dia details.

Rivers State na one of di states for Nigeria wia serious flood don cause katakata for 2018. For north central Nigeria, serious flooding don kill pass 200 pipo dis year.