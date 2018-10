Maurice Kamto defence put strong argument for support cheating for Cameroon October 7 elections

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maurice Kamto

Constitutional council go finish with Maurice Kamto case weh e hot for night den check de last file for candidate Joshua Osih for SDF weh e petition say make deh cancel October 7 vote for kontri kwata-kwata.

Afta de case for competence weh court say Maurice Kamto no get quality for say make de mimbas step aside, de court check odas files and don reject 16 already.

Deh check de 14 files weh Bertin Kisob putam, den reject all dem for seka say e no bi candidate, no bi goment institution or political party as law tok who fit file case. No 15 case too be de same laik Kisop e own and election court rejectam.

For candidate Cabral Libii e case, court say e submit e file late afta 72 hours den rejectam. But president for Univere party Prosper Nkou Mvnondo glad court no quarrel with de substance.

Den de case weh e strong for court room na de wan weh Maurice Kamto file say make de cancel elections for some seven regions including Anglophone regions for kontri.

Supporters of Maurice Kamto for di party office

Council receive de petition but reject'am for seka say e no justify e claims and no tok for which polling station e papers finish.

Wen deh give defence lawyers chance, one of de lawyers, Barrister Michelle Ndoki show court plenti proof say kain-kain cheating bin bi for October 7 vote.

Na so e surprise constitutional council with papers weh voting commission di sign afta vote, e show say for some place de voting commission no sign, some sign for some any kana paper weh e no get letter head.

Den for some side for Southwest laik Ndian, e show say na military vote, den for Northwest deh no count vote for polling station, den e suspect bribe for election commission mimbas.

E tori how for some place big massa for one region bin take ballot box go lock dia sef for one house CRM mimbas catch dem sotei de mata go reach for gendarmerie, den for Far North weh deh add some names dem with hand for de list.

Dis lawyer say 'truth na weti go remain for dem', say 'court suppose bi na refuge, place weh man and law di reconcile'. Ndoki say council suppose serve pipo but if deh di serve na individual den de idea for constitutional council bi defeated.

Court president Clement Atangana just wanda how deh get all de result and as e ask plenti question how deh get result weh even Elecam no bi don getam, and say e no fit be inside dia file.

Constitutional council adjourn de case for Wednesday.