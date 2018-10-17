Image example Police say dem dey avoid gbege na im make dem no want groups to protest

Kano State Police Command for north west Nigeria say dem no gree make Nigerian students (NANS) and oda groups to protest about di video wey show dia govnor Umar Ganduje dey collect moni, because e fit lead to breakdown of law and order.

Tok tok pesin of di police command, superintendent Musa Majia tell BBC News Pidgin say dem get information say anoda group in support of di govnor bin dey arrange counter protest wey fit lead to serious gbege dat na why dem say no.

"Dis na wrong time to protest for many reasons. Kano House of Assembly don already form committee to investigate, so any protest suppose come afta di report not before." Na wetin im tok.

"Secondly some bad elements fit take advantage of di protest to do wetin dem want wey no go good and you know say dis na election period so care has to be taken."

Coalition of Civil Societies wey dey Kano State dey agree wit police position for now and Adam Rano wey speak to BBC Pidgin say protest afta lawmakers submit dia report na im go beta pass.

"Some pipo from di govnor side dey plan counter protest wey fit lead to serious fight," im tok.

"If assembly submit report and e no sweet us, we go join all groups protest as well."