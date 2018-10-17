International day to end poverty: Five tins wey show say pesin dey poor

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Poor standard of living na anoda way to classify who dey poor.

To join hand wit pipo wey dey try build beta world of universal respect for human rights and dignity, na di main focus of 2018 international day to end poverty.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, say since world pipo begin dey mark 17 October as international day to end poverty, 25 years ago, "nearly one billion pipo don escape poverty, thanks to political leadership, inclusive economic development and international cooperation while 700 million pipo still dey behind and dem no fit get dia daily needs."

5 tins wey show say pesin dey poor

Financial consultant and economic analyst, Tunde Bello, say poverty na dat situation wey pesin no fit get basic tins of life or get basic tin wey odas for di society suppose to get like food, water, shelter, clothing and odas.

For di financial side, e say poverty na wen pesin no get money to chop, send im pikin go school and do odas tins. dis na five tins wey im list to show say pesin poor:

No food to chop: Human being suppose chop food like 3 times a day but if pesin no get at all or get di 3 complete, im dey poor.

No cloth to wear: If pesin no get beta cloth to cover im bodi.

No beta house to stay: Pesin wey no get decent house for im and e family to stay, e dey poor.

No education: Pesin no go fit express imsef outside very well, no mata di ideas wey im get for mind.

No basic tins of life: Dis na tins like electricity, water, health facility, good road and odas wey dey make life dey easy.

Oga Tunde add say di number of pipo wey no get dis basic tins for life plenti well-well pass pipo wey get and na im make dem name Nigeria among di poor kontris for di world.

How UN take rate poor pesin

United Nations plan to pursue extreme poverty for all pipo wey dey leave on less than $1.90 a day wey dem refer to as international extreme poverty line by 2030.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Education too dey among wetin dem dey use take classify who dey poor

One of di ogbonge way wey dem take measure poverty na di Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) wey United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) join hand do.

Di Multidimensional Poverty Index list tins wey fit make pesin dey poor:

Health: Dis one concern nutrition and child mortality.

Education: Dis one concern years of schooling, school attendance or pikin wey dey enrol for school.

Standard of living: Dis one concern sanitation, Cooking fuel, toilet, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets)