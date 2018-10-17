Monkey wey get hair like Brazilian hair don win animal foto of di year

Image copyright MARSEL VAN OOSTEN / WPY Image example Na di fine hair wey dey di monkey back and im blue face di photographer make am wan snap dis foto

Two monkey dey inside dis picture dey rest on top stone but dia mind dey anoda planet.

Wetin dem dey look and wetin dem dey tink? E turn out say na one big barney dem dey watch wey be members of dia troop.

Dis foto wey be mix of calmness and roforofo na di winner of di 2018 WIldlife Photographer of di Year competition wey dem announce for London Natural History Museum.

Na Marsel van Oosten snap di picture for China Qinling Mountains.

Di Dutchman bin follow di troop for plenti days to understand how di animals dey behave. Im goal na show di fine hair wey dey di male monkey back and di blue face.

All di mind wey Marsel put inside dis foto later worth am as im get to snap dis kain foto wey even get di smaller female monkey for back.

Di photographer tell BBC News say im dey "shocked and honoured" to collect di award. "I hapi say na dis foto gangan win me dis award because na animal we dey under threat and many pipo no know say e dey dis world and e dey important make we sabi say plenti animals dey dis world wey dey under threat.

"No be only rhinos, tigers and polar bears; and dis kain animals need more attention and all di protection dem fit get."

Di foto no be like some oda foto wey don win dis award before wey dey carry shoulder up or dey shocking. But e get sometin about di foto wey go draw you in, na wetin Roz Kidman Cox, di chairmo of judges for di competition tok.

"As we dey look all di foto we enta di competition, we just dey come back to dis one," she remember. "E just be like say na inside feem. I feel say wetin make am so na di colors and di lighting.

"Na inside trees dis monkey dem dey chop but somehow Marsel manage catch dem for ground, and im come use small flash to show di fine hair wey dey di monkey body."