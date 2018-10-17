Saraki block Akpabio to tok as Nigeria Senate come resemble market square

Nigeria senate house be like market square on Wednesday afta Senate President Bukola Saraki no allow Senator Godswill Akpabio tok from seat wey no be im own.

Di assembly scata afta Senator Bassey Akpan wey dey represent PDP, Akwa Ibom North-East raise tori about how di APC primaries for Akwa Ibom State happun.

Akpan say im raise di point of order because di APC primary allegedly bin threaten di peace of Akwa Ibom.

Na so Senator Akpabio wey be forma minority leader raise im own point of order to respond to Akpan but speaker Bukola Saraki nack im own say Akpabio no go tok unless e return to im seat.

Majority leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and oda APC senators no agree wit wetin Saraki do Akpabio as dem protest say e fit tok from any seat for di chamber.

Senate bin adjourn sitting to Wednesday to honour di death of one member from Kwara.

But oda report be say di reason Saraki block Akpabio na say di former Akwa Ibom govnor microphone no dey work well and Saraki ask am to use anoda microphone - Senator Ali Ndume own.

Akpabio wey later go back to im seat begin demand say make Saraki tell am sorry for di way e embarrass am, but di speaker deny am.

Earlier dis year, Akpabio bin comot fom di ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) enta di ruling All Progressive Party (APC).