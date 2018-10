Oby Ezekwesili: 'How I wan rule Nigeria'

'Women voice for Nigeria go dey important for goment, business and for community from 2019', na wetin Oby Ezekwesili dey hope for if she become president.

Madam Ezekwesili wey be powerful voice wey dey campaign for di release of di Chibok girls join di 2019 general election race as one of di woman presidential candidates wey go challenge Presido Buhari.

Image copyright AFP Image example Oby Ezekwesili na powerful voice wey dey campaign for di release of di Chibok girls

As Nigerians dey prepare for Oby Ezekwesili don tell BBC Pidgin how she go take manage di kontri.

"For di youths na jobs jobs jobs" na so Ob aka Madam due process tok.

She say she go helep change pipo mind so dat dem go stop to dey tink say goment office na only for enjoy.