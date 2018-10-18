CPDM defence rubbish Maurice Kamto argument say deh no get proof for cheating

Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example Maurice Kamto don change e Wikipedia page to 'President elect of Cameroon'

Ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Party, CPDM, rubbish de defence of leader of de Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM Maurice Kamto say deh no get proof for cheating as deh claim.

Wen case start back Wednesday morning, Maurice Kamto e lawyers finish tok den Kamto e sef-sef,

Na so two lawyers for Kamto defence Felix Agbor Nkongho and Ikome tok how situation for Northwest and Southwest regions with de Anglophone crisis stop pipo for go vote.

Elections Cameroon lawyer say all ballot papers di finish for de same taim and no see how Kamto fit complain say dia paper finish and deh no replace'am.

Den ruling CPDM party mimbas enter de mata for chakara kamto e defence say e no di tok true and be ungrateful.

Deh say evidence weh de Kamto e lawyers claim say deh get, result sheet from de polling stations na fake.

Leader CPDM team Gregoire Owona explain say CPDM get big representation for all side weh e di give dem vote and deh no need for cheat for win elections.

E say na Kamto bi deny security wen deh bi hold meeting with all parties and de elections bodi Elecam, and say na e no laik for go for national radio and television as e lawyers claim say deh favour ruling party.

Image copyright ALEXIS HUGUET Image example Constitutional court also troway petition of Cabral Libii

Owona say Cameroon na one kontri weh deh no fit separate'am and say make Kamto no di push pipo for komot for street for protest.

De Kamto case weh e start for night just di go laik how deh di pay dowry for woman for traditional marriage, only say e end for suspense as CRM party vex komot for council.

Deh bi ask make court give results sheets for vote make de verify but e no bi dey and na for evening weh one lawyer Clement Esombe komot de result sheets weh de Kamto side claim say deh no sign'am.

As e bi so court president Clement Atangana warn say deh no fit take proof weh e no bi inside their file wen deh put dia case.

Dis Thursday for morning constitutional council go hear de last case for opposition SDF candidate Joshua Osih weh e want make cancel de whole election.

Also all man di put ear for hear verdict for Kamto case Thursday evening.