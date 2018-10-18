Nigeria Labour Congress say fa-fa-fa fowl as goment say dem no go dey pay workers wey strike

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di NLC na join bodi of different workers for Nigeria

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), say na yeye policy federal goment wan bring come to say dem no go dey pay public workers again anytime dem dey strike.

Peter Ozo-Esan wey be di Secretary General of NLC say federal goment no get any right to enslave workers.

"Dis goment don loss direction and e no know wetin e dey do sake of say na di right of workers to withdraw dia service if di condition of work no good," im tok.

Im come add say nobodi fit enslave Nigerian workers.

Di federal goment on Wednesday for Federal Executive Council meeting bin approve di implementation of no work-no pay policy wan technical committee bin submit give dem.

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige bin tell tori pipo say afta all di up and down for Nigeria public service, goment come set up committee to stop all dis strike wahala dem.

But oga Ozo-Esan say goment just dey deceive diasef and di plan to stop Nigerian workers to go strike no go work.

"If goment think say dis go prevent strike, den dem go soon know say e no go work.

"If dem kontinu to push workers to di wall, di workers no get option dan to go strike as dat one be dia only option."

E explain give say wetin goment for do make workers no go strike na to respect agreement and chook eye wella for workers welfare.

E also talk say dis one no go stop dem to kontinu to demand beta wage minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Last Wednesday Labour Minister bin day dem neva finalise di minimum wage mata, but labour say dat one na fat lie and dat dem don do all di work and wetin remain na to present am for di Nigerian goment.