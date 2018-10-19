Image example Question now na how her christainity go mix with di throne tradtionalism

E be like di Oonoi of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi don marry new wife afta e enta social media to introduce Evangelist Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

Di Evangelist wey add Prophetess to her title also be di founder of En-Heralds wey be church for Akure, Ondo State South West Nigeria.

Image copyright Instagram/ooniadimulaife Image example Di official website of Evangelist Naomi bin crash dis morning - as pipo wan sabi who she be

Dis no go be di first time di Ooni go don marry before.

Di first time na for 2008 we nim bin marry Adebukola Bombata wey e marry for 2008, afta dat one scata e come marry Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti wey im marry for 2016 but na one year di marriage take last.

On social media, pipo don begin congratulate di Oba for im new wife.

We welcome the New Queen, Queen Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi.... She is a Prophetess and she is the minister in charge of En-Herald Ministries, An Inter denominational ministries based in Akure, She is A Lover Of God, May Her Riegn Brings Peace To Ooni Palace and yorubas — Adeyemi Oluwatayo (@OluwatayoPaulo) October 19, 2018