Meet Ooni of Ife new wife, wey im call 'my beautiful and adorable Queen'

  • 19 October 2018
Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi be like e dey look Evangelist Noami Oluwaseyi
Image example Question now na how her christainity go mix with di throne tradtionalism

E be like di Oonoi of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi don marry new wife afta e enta social media to introduce Evangelist Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.

Di Evangelist wey add Prophetess to her title also be di founder of En-Heralds wey be church for Akure, Ondo State South West Nigeria.

Image copyright Instagram/ooniadimulaife
Image example Di official website of Evangelist Naomi bin crash dis morning - as pipo wan sabi who she be

Dis no go be di first time di Ooni go don marry before.

Di first time na for 2008 we nim bin marry Adebukola Bombata wey e marry for 2008, afta dat one scata e come marry Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti wey im marry for 2016 but na one year di marriage take last.

On social media, pipo don begin congratulate di Oba for im new wife.

