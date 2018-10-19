Meet Ooni of Ife new wife, wey im call 'my beautiful and adorable Queen'
E be like di Oonoi of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi don marry new wife afta e enta social media to introduce Evangelist Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.
Di Evangelist wey add Prophetess to her title also be di founder of En-Heralds wey be church for Akure, Ondo State South West Nigeria.
Dis no go be di first time di Ooni go don marry before.
Di first time na for 2008 we nim bin marry Adebukola Bombata wey e marry for 2008, afta dat one scata e come marry Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti wey im marry for 2016 but na one year di marriage take last.
On social media, pipo don begin congratulate di Oba for im new wife.