Image copyright Christian Shabantu Mpenga Image example Pipo tink say Jean-Félix Mwema Ngandu and Arlene Agneroh don marry afta dis foto land for Facebook

Arlène Agneroh family and friends dey always tok say e remain small, her life for complete.

She don do well for hersef, she go school and she fine well-well. Dem dey call am leader because she dey coach business pipo and dey do personal development training for odas.

Di only tin wey remain now, na husband.

Somtin come happun wey make am reason say di pressure wey society dey put on top young pipo head, as per marriage, too much for Democratic Republic of Congo.

One afternoon, Ms Agneroh go her friend wedding for di capital, Kinshasa. She don get like 30 wedding invitation in one year alone.

As e dey happun for wedding na, she nack di correct Asoebi wey pipo wear for di ceremony.

Image example Many pipo start to dey share di foto online

Pipo start to dey para

As di jolly dey flow dey go for di wedding so, she snap foto wit her friend Jean-Félix Mwema Ngandu wey come di wedding too. Di two of dem wear di same Asoebi.

Few minutes afta di friend wey snap dem post di foto inside Facebook, e start to laugh.

Ms Agneroh ask am wetin dey happun. Na so di friend tok say pipo tink say she don marry.

She tell BBC say "in a few minutes, dozens of pipo start to comment inside di foto and dem send me messages say congratulations."

At di time, di two friends dey laugh di mata. So to kontinu di story na, dem decide to snap anoda foto. Dis time dem come sidon gidigba on top di 'thrones' wey husband and wife dey sit for wedding.

Image copyright Larissa Diakanua Image example Even friends wey dem neva see for years say dem ready to fly ova come follow dem jolly for 'di wedding'

But dem come decide say dem go wait small before dem see wetin pipo dey tok afta dem post di foto for anoda friend Facebook page.

"Wen I wake for di next morning, I get, I no go lie, several hundreds missed calls, WhatsApp and Facebook messages," na wetin Ms Agneroh tok.

"Some of di pipo sef, we neva tok for like 10, even 15 years. I no know how dis pipo even sabi my number."

'Pipo dey believe anytin online'

Ms Agneroh tok say she no dey get dis kain reaction wen she post about her work.

"Na di reality wey we dey live inside and I see am korokoro dat day."

"I sad small because you fit reach one level wey you dey happy, but society go push you say your life no complete."

32-year-old Mr Mwema Ngandu say e know say di foto go 'create buzz' and e tell BBC say "we plan am well-well wen we snap di second foto."

"Dis days wey fake news full evriwia, pipo dey believe anytin wey dem see online."

Dem no support media player for your device My landlord buy visitors' book for me - Single woman and rent palava

E say e want make pipo dey tink carefully about wetin dem dey see and read for social media.

"Na cultural tin too. For Kinshasa here, evribodi sabi your personal life and e come worse for social media."

"Sometimes, e dey entertaining but e fit cause harm."

Image example Ms Agneroh tok say to marry for Congo 'dey open doors'

Na Catholics plenti pass for DR Congo and most pipo dey see marriage as di next level for women.

Unicef tok say around 40% of girls for di kontri dey marry before dem reach 18 years, even though goment don ban child marriage for 2017.

Image example Religion for Africa na powerful influence wey dey tell pipo wetin dem suppose do or how dem suppose live dia life

Ms Agneroh tok say "For here, pipo tink say marriage na blessing."

"You fit dey follow pesin for only two months and already e go start to tok about marriage. Dat kain tin dey catch many girls."

She say some pipo dey marry just to get work because e dey open doors.