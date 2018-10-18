EFCC don rubbish voice recording wey claim say Fayose go die for dia hand

Image copyright Lere

Nigeria corruption police, EFCC on Thursdayalert di public about one voice recording wey pipo dey share upandan for social media say dem go kill former Ekiti State govnor Ayodele Fayose if im no confess say e chop money.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say di voice recording na di handwork of jaguda pipo wey wan turn dia attention to oda tins from dia investigation on top corruption charges against Oga Fayose.

For inside di audio wey leak on Wednesday for Social Media, di former govnor dey tell EFCC say "dem no go fit force am to tok wetin im no wan tok"

Im also accuse di EFCC say dia mission to investige am na to "bring am down," but im believe in "fair hearing for court as e no dey fear di way dem dey intimidate am."

But di EFCC deny all dat tok for tweet on Thursday say even though di audio tape no show wia di conversation happun between Fayose and dia oga Ibrahim Magu, make di public no take di tape serious.

#Alert The EFCC alerts the public of an audio recording currently circulating in the social media in which Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, purportedly made comments to effect that nothing will happen peradventure Ayo Fayose, ex-Ekiti governor dies in custody. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) October 18, 2018

Fayose bin show face for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office inside Abuja on Tuesday afternoon to submit imsef to Nigeria corruption police.

Di former govnor dress like guy man, wear T-shirt wey dem customize "EFCC I'm Here" wit jeans and face cap march go dia office wit Rivers State govnor Nyesom Wike and Nigeria fomer Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode.