Image copyright Bashir Ahmaad

National Security Council on Thursday agree to send security agencies to states to make sure say di elections wey dey come for road go dey peaceful and all di tension from di political parties' primaries wey dey ground go cool like ice water.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari na im chairman di meeting wey start around 4pm on Thursday.

Tukur Gusau, di Public Relations Officer to Minister of Defence tell BBC Pidgin say anoda area of security concern wey dem torchlight for di meeting na roforofo wey fit happen afta di election dem as desperate politicians fit use religion sentiments to create security palava for di kontri.

Colonel Gusau tok say anoda tin wey dem tok about na di plenti plenti weapons wey pipo don stock keep for house wit plan to take laws into dia hands at di slightest opportunity.

Di 2019 election go take place for February.