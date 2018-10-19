Ganduje: Kano State lawmakers invite Daily Nigerian tori pipo to come epp dia investigation
Kano State House of Assembly don invite di editor of Daily Nigerian wey break tori say Kano State govnor Umar Ganduje dey 'collect' moni to epp dia investigation.
Di invitation na for di oga of di tori company to come tell di committee wey dey investigate Ganduje allegations wetin dem see and wetin dem really know.
- 'If we find govnor Ganduje guilty we go impeach am' - Kano Assembly
- Police don tok why dem no gree groups protest Ganduje video
"All di hearing go dey public... you go get chance to tok as you see di mata, show evidence and ask questions," na so di letter tok.
House majority leader, Bappa Dan Agundi bin tok on Monday say dem fit impeach dia govnor if di investigation prove say true true Ganduje way no dey pure.
We neva see di video
On Monday, when BBC News Pidgin tori pesin Mansur Abubakar follow EFCC spokespesin Wilson Uwujaren tok, e say di agency no dey aware of di video.
"I no dey aware of any video, I neva see am." Na wetin Uwujaren tell BBC Pidgin for telephone.
Na EFCC dey in charge of a investigating anything wey resemble corruption for Nigeria and many pipo dey expect say since di video don dey public domain, dem go start dia work.
Under Nigeria law, govnors follow for those wey dey enjoy immunity, so notin fit happun to govnor Ganduje wen im still dey office.