Ganduje: Kano State lawmakers invite Daily Nigerian tori pipo to come epp dia investigation

Kano State govnor Abdullahi Ganduje wan sue tori pipo Daily Nigerian newspaper say dem dey spoil e name.

Kano State House of Assembly don invite di editor of Daily Nigerian wey break tori say Kano State govnor Umar Ganduje dey 'collect' moni to epp dia investigation.

Di invitation na for di oga of di tori company to come tell di committee wey dey investigate Ganduje allegations wetin dem see and wetin dem really know.

"All di hearing go dey public... you go get chance to tok as you see di mata, show evidence and ask questions," na so di letter tok.

House majority leader, Bappa Dan Agundi bin tok on Monday say dem fit impeach dia govnor if di investigation prove say true true Ganduje way no dey pure.

Di meeting date na Friday, 26 October and di editor fit cari im lawyer come, if e want

We neva see di video

On Monday, when BBC News Pidgin tori pesin Mansur Abubakar follow EFCC spokespesin Wilson Uwujaren tok, e say di agency no dey aware of di video.

"I no dey aware of any video, I neva see am." Na wetin Uwujaren tell BBC Pidgin for telephone.

Na EFCC dey in charge of a investigating anything wey resemble corruption for Nigeria and many pipo dey expect say since di video don dey public domain, dem go start dia work.

Under Nigeria law, govnors follow for those wey dey enjoy immunity, so notin fit happun to govnor Ganduje wen im still dey office.