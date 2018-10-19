Cameroon Presidential Election: Constitutional council don reject call for re-run

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon Constitutional Council don reject di last of 18 petition wey call for re-run of di kontri October 7 presidential election.

Opposition party bin call make di council cancel di election sake of say di election no go well.

Di ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Party (CPDM) don even rubbish di defence of di leader of di Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), Maurice Kamto wey dey lead di call for cancellation.

As tins be so wit di rejection of di petition by di council, road don clear for dem to officially announce di results of di election before Sunday.