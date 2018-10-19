Jafaar Jafaar don ready to help Kano lawmakers investigate Ganduje bribe video

Homepage
Accessibility links
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
Ganduje Bribe Video: Jafaar Jafaar don ready to help Kano lawmakers
19 October 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Email
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with WhatsApp
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Twitter
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-45920421
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Beta tori
Video
Video
Visionscape or PSP? Lagosians dey react to sanitation palava
Visionscape or PSP? Lagosians dey react to sanitation palava
Video
Video
Oby Ezekwesili: 'How I wan rule Nigeria'
Oby Ezekwesili: 'How I wan rule Nigeria'
Video
Video
Poverty wey make pikin no fit chop well na big problem for Nigeria - Dangote
Poverty wey make pikin no fit chop well na big problem for Nigeria - Dangote
Video
Video
Pipo dey cry dey mourn Hauwa Liman for Abuja protest
Pipo dey cry dey mourn Hauwa Liman for Abuja protest
Video
Video
Watch as Usain Bolt take bang im first goals as professional footballer
Watch as Usain Bolt take bang im first goals as professional footballer
Video
Video
Ghana prayer camp wia dem dey chain pipo wey get mental problem
Ghana prayer camp wia dem dey chain pipo wey get mental problem
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular